Edit TemplateWan2SaveSaveEdit Templateabout usrobotblue purplemodern pastel gradientdigital transformationpurple google slides themegradient eventpresentationRobot hand YouTube thumbnail template, tech business vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Poiret One by Denis MasharovDownload Poiret One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet