Edit TemplateaudiSaveSaveEdit Templatepeopledesignbusinesstemplatewomangreeninstagram post templatedesign elementBusiness marketing template social media post, women photo psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Work Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontCormorant by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet