Edit TemplateBoom2SaveSaveEdit Templatecurtainfeeling goodppt templateaestheticdesignbannertemplatewindowWindow aesthetic banner template, I just want to feel good quote psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Nothing You Could Do by Kimberly GesweinDownload Nothing You Could Do fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet