Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templatefashion bannerthumbnail artppt templateaestheticpersondesignpinkbannerWomen empowerment banner template, equal rights campaign psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontKosugi Maru by MOTOYADownload Kosugi Maru fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet