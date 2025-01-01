Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit TemplatepersondesignpinkbannertemplatewomanlipswhiteWomen empowerment Twitter post template, equal rights campaign vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 600 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontKosugi Maru by MOTOYADownload Kosugi Maru fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet