Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit Templateparty flyersummer partymocktaildesignorangefoodbusinesstemplateSummer party flyer template, promotion ad psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2621 x 3371 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2621 x 3371 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Covered By Your Grace by Kimberly GesweinDownload Covered By Your Grace fontNotable by Eli BlockDownload Notable fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet