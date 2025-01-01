Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit Templateorange juice vectorcocktailjuic vectormocktaildesignorangefoodbusinessSummer party Twitter post template, promotion ad vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 600 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4268 x 2134 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Covered By Your Grace by Kimberly GesweinDownload Covered By Your Grace fontNotable by Eli BlockDownload Notable fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet