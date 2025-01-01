Edit TemplateMinty1SaveSaveEdit Templatepet banneranimalinstagram storydog & catdesigntemplatepurpleyellowPet shop Instagram story template, dog & cat photo psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Covered By Your Grace by Kimberly GesweinDownload Covered By Your Grace fontNotable by Eli BlockDownload Notable fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet