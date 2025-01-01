Edit TemplateBusbus2SaveSaveEdit Templatestretch markswomen weight trainingbody positivityplus size women exercisingexercise pluspersonblackdesignBody positivity Twitter post template, my body, my rules psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Kaushan Script by Impallari TypeDownload Kaushan Script fontUrbanist by Corey HuDownload Urbanist fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet