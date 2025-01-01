Edit TemplateAum3SaveSaveEdit Templatecard phrasesfruit illustration cardscard drawingdrawn illustrationcuteaestheticfruitwatercolorCute cherry poster template, watercolor design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPortrait Card 3579 x 5032 px | 300 dpiA3 3579 x 5032 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3579 x 5032 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Single Day by DXKorea IncDownload Single Day fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet