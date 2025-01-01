Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templateeveryday is a second chancehandpeoplenewspaperblackdesignbusinessbannerMotivational quote Twitter post template, everyday is a second chance quote vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 600 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2502 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet