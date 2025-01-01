Edit TemplateBoom3SaveSaveEdit Templateabstract nature poster templateposter templateabstractposterblack and whiteaestheticforestblackForest aesthetic poster template, editable text vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGA2Vectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 848 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3535 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Jost by Owen EarlDownload Jost fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet