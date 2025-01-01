Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit Templateppt templateleafaestheticnaturedesignillustrationbotanicalbannerLeaf aesthetic banner template, awaken the senses quote psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Corinthia by Robert LeuschkeDownload Corinthia fontCinzel by Natanael GamaDownload Cinzel fontTenor Sans by Denis MasharovDownload Tenor Sans fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet