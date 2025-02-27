Edit Mockup154SaveSaveEdit Mockupframe mockuppicture frame mockupvintage frame mockupwooden frame mockupvintage frame mockup decorationvintage frame mockup decorwall mockupmockup wall framePicture frame mockup, realistic wall decoration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3337 x 4797 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 835 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3337 x 4797 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet