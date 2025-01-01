Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit TemplatepersonlollipopdesignbluetemplatewomansummerpurpleWomen's fashion flyer template, promotion ad vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3880 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Work Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontMrs Saint Delafield by SudtiposDownload Mrs Saint Delafield fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet