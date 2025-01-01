Edit TemplateWan2SaveSaveEdit Templatetemplateabout usinstagram template setinstagram templatecore valuescorporate social media postpeopledesignModern business Instagram post template set vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontItaliana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet