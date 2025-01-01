Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit TemplatecoffeeaestheticpersonnewspapermanblackdesignbusinessBusinessman quote flyer template, man reading newspaper photo vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 927 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3091 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Spectral by Production TypeDownload Spectral fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet