Edit TemplateSasi2SaveSaveEdit Templatepitch deckinteriorslide presentation templateppt templateppt template interiorpptpitch deck templateinterior designPitch deck presentation editable template, office interior photo psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Bodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet