Edit TemplateWan5SaveSaveEdit Templatebusiness presentation templatefashion blogppt templateppt template fashionbanner templatebanneraestheticdesignFashion business YouTube thumbnail template set psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet