Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit Templateaesthetic friendship coverppt templateaestheticpeopleblackdesignbannertemplateFriendship aesthetic banner template, girls hugging photo vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGBlog BannerVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2811 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Grandstander by Tyler FinckDownload Grandstander fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet