Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit Templatefood coveredcrabfood pptppt templateaestheticseadesignfoodSeafood restaurant banner template, promotional ad vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGBlog BannerVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 676 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2252 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Flamenco by LatinoTypeDownload Flamenco fontCormorant by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet