Edit TemplateWanSaveSaveEdit Templatefacebook posttechnologygradient tech marketing template vector social media post setaestheticgradientdesignbusinesspinkTechnology aesthetic Instagram post template, futuristic design set vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Poiret One by Denis MasharovDownload Poiret One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAlumni Sans by Robert LeuschkeDownload Alumni Sans fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet