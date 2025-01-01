Edit TemplateSasi1SaveSaveEdit Templatephoto frame template aesthetictabletpsd framephoto frame template aesthetic orangetemplate tabletframe tabletflower shoppowerpointFlower aesthetic blog banner template, business branding psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Dawning of a New Day by Kimberly GesweinDownload Dawning of a New Day fontViaoda Libre by GydientDownload Viaoda Libre fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet