Edit TemplateSasi2SaveSaveEdit Templateskincare packagingbeauty products branding design setpackaging template designaestheticdesignbotanicalbusinesssocial mediaSkincare aesthetic Instagram story template set vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Bodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet