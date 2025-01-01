Edit TemplateSasi1SaveSaveEdit Templatecbdsocial media templatecosmeticgreen olivetemplategreen cosmeticcolorbrand identityAesthetic green Instagram post template, business branding vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppiFacebook Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4500 x 4501 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Bodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet