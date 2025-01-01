Edit TemplateSasiSaveSaveEdit Templatebrandingtemplatespring sale bannerpresentation templatefloristspring facebook coverminimal presentationsaleFlower business PowerPoint template collection vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 710 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2958 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Dawning of a New Day by Kimberly GesweinDownload Dawning of a New Day fontQwitcher Grypen by Robert LeuschkeDownload Qwitcher Grypen fontViaoda Libre by GydientDownload Viaoda Libre fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet