Edit TemplateSasi5SaveSaveEdit Templateworkshopflower marketppt templates storiespresentation templatebannerbanner template saleppt templateflowerFlower business PowerPoint template collection psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Dawning of a New Day by Kimberly GesweinDownload Dawning of a New Day fontQwitcher Grypen by Robert LeuschkeDownload Qwitcher Grypen fontViaoda Libre by GydientDownload Viaoda Libre fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet