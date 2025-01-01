Edit TemplateWanSaveSaveEdit Templateflyergreen bulbsustainable fashiontorn paperpaper textureripped paperdesignbusinessGreen business flyer editable template, sustainable strategy vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3110 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Mulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet