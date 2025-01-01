Edit TemplateSasi2SaveSaveEdit Templateflyerproduct promoteskincare flyersgreen packagingqr codeskincare bottleadvertising brandingcosmetic productAesthetic skincare flyer editable template, beauty ad vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3880 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Corinthia by Robert LeuschkeDownload Corinthia fontBodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet