Edit TemplateSasiSaveSaveEdit Templateflyer templateblackdesignbusinesstemplatewhitedesign elementvectorBusiness flyer editable template, company overview psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2622 x 3372 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2622 x 3372 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Bodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet