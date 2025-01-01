Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templatesunsetseaoceanbeachinstagramorangewavessocial mediaSurfing aesthetic Instagram post template, sunset remix vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppiFacebook Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4500 x 4500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Asset by Riccardo De FranceschiDownload Asset fontDM Sans by Colophon FoundryDownload DM Sans fontFedero by CyrealDownload Federo fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet