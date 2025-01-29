Edit TemplateTangSaveSaveEdit Templateevent storyrock bandinstagram storypeopleblackmusicdesigncrowdRock music Facebook story template, vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Antonio by Vernon AdamsDownload Antonio fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRock music Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405383/rock-music-facebook-story-templateView licenseRock music Facebook story template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392767/rock-music-facebook-story-template-psdView licenseJoin our band story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361991/join-our-band-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRock music Facebook post template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388090/rock-music-facebook-post-template-vectorView licenseGrunge music story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361989/grunge-music-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRock music Facebook post template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388118/rock-music-facebook-post-template-psdView licenseTake centre stage story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361990/take-centre-stage-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRock music Twitter ad template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392756/rock-music-twitter-template-vectorView licenseAudition recruitment Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971630/audition-recruitment-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRock music Twitter ad template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392754/rock-music-twitter-template-psdView licenseLive concert Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862099/live-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRock music poster template, entertainment, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393419/rock-music-poster-template-entertainment-psdView licenseLive concert Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12061580/live-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRock music poster template, entertainment, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393416/rock-music-poster-template-entertainment-vectorView licenseLive music concert Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039964/live-music-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRock music flyer template, entertainment, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392935/rock-music-flyer-template-entertainment-psdView licenseLive music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629649/live-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRock music flyer template, entertainment, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392926/rock-music-flyer-template-entertainment-vectorView licenseLive concert Pinterest pin template, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395949/live-concert-pinterest-pin-template-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseRock music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981794/rock-music-blog-banner-templateView licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775377/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRock music blog banner template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392781/rock-music-blog-banner-template-psdView licenseRock music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512945/rock-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRock music blog banner template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392787/rock-music-blog-banner-template-vectorView licenseRock band Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715656/rock-band-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLive concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14935730/live-concert-instagram-post-templateView licenseJoin our band Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361988/join-our-band-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEDM radio Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14840018/edm-radio-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMusic playlist ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139944/music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMusic playlist ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14841678/music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9756375/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLive music Facebook story template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392813/live-music-facebook-story-template-vectorView licenseRock music Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405203/rock-music-facebook-post-templateView licenseLive music Facebook story template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392790/live-music-facebook-story-template-psdView licenseSinging audition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10188037/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEnergetic New Year celebration crowd 2026 template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20260974/energetic-new-year-celebration-crowd-2026-template-designView licenseAlbum cover Instagram pot template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832702/album-cover-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView licenseJazz music Facebook story template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392763/jazz-music-facebook-story-template-vectorView licenseGrunge music Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361984/grunge-music-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseParty event Facebook story template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392766/party-event-facebook-story-template-vectorView license