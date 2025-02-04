Edit TemplateTangSaveSaveEdit Templatemusic banner youtubeppt templatenight skyskyblackmusicdesignbannerLive music blog banner template, psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Archivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLive music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405453/live-music-blog-banner-templateView licenseLive music blog banner template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392840/live-music-blog-banner-template-vectorView licenseLive music Twitter ad templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405394/live-music-twitter-templateView licenseParty event blog banner template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392777/party-event-blog-banner-template-psdView licenseAesthetic music Twitter ad templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405579/aesthetic-music-twitter-templateView licenseParty event blog banner template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392784/party-event-blog-banner-template-vectorView licenseAstronaut music Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410961/astronaut-music-twitter-post-templateView licenseMusic festival template, Facebook event cover, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392770/vector-powerpoint-template-bannerView licenseMusic party Twitter ad templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404426/music-party-twitter-templateView licenseMusic festival template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392797/psd-powerpoint-template-bannerView licenseSad music Twitter ad templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405534/sad-music-twitter-templateView licenseRock music blog banner template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392787/rock-music-blog-banner-template-vectorView licenseAesthetic ocean Twitter ad templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402953/aesthetic-ocean-twitter-templateView licenseMusic party blog banner template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392780/music-party-blog-banner-template-vectorView licenseMusic party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419925/music-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseRock music blog banner template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392781/rock-music-blog-banner-template-psdView licenseJazz night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660446/jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMusic party blog banner template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392774/music-party-blog-banner-template-psdView licenseMusic concert PowerPoint presentation template, polka dot pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531135/imageView licenseJazz music blog banner template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392771/jazz-music-blog-banner-template-psdView licenseMusic player Twitter ad templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403230/music-player-twitter-templateView licenseJazz music blog banner template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392779/jazz-music-blog-banner-template-vectorView licenseRed music Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403090/red-music-twitter-post-templateView licenseAesthetic ocean blog banner template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392808/aesthetic-ocean-blog-banner-template-psdView licenseAesthetic ocean blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403097/aesthetic-ocean-blog-banner-templateView licenseAesthetic ocean blog banner template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392775/aesthetic-ocean-blog-banner-template-vectorView licenseAudio streaming Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7406613/audio-streaming-twitter-post-templateView licenseMountain hiking banner template, unleash yourself quote vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7380452/vector-powerpoint-template-aestheticView licenseMusic player blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403331/music-player-blog-banner-templateView licenseMountain hiking banner template, unleash yourself quote psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7380444/psd-powerpoint-template-aestheticView licenseRed music template, Facebook event coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402639/red-music-template-facebook-event-coverView licenseBarking dog banner template, live concert event vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7378956/vector-powerpoint-template-aestheticView licenseMusic streaming Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402589/music-streaming-twitter-post-templateView licenseMusic player blog banner template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388121/music-player-blog-banner-template-psdView licenseAudio streaming template, Facebook event coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405924/audio-streaming-template-facebook-event-coverView licenseMusic player blog banner template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388091/music-player-blog-banner-template-vectorView licenseAesthetic music Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410524/aesthetic-music-twitter-post-templateView licenseBarking dog banner template, live concert event psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7378949/psd-powerpoint-template-aestheticView licenseMusic Twitter post template, African American womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403537/imageView licenseAesthetic music blog banner template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7383531/aesthetic-music-blog-banner-template-vectorView license