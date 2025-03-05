Edit TemplateTangSaveSaveEdit Templatetemplate story musicalinstagram storymusicdesignbluetemplateyellowinvitationJazz music Facebook story template, psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Jacques Francois by CyrealDownload Jacques Francois fontJacques Francois Shadow by CyrealDownload Jacques Francois Shadow fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJazz music Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404415/jazz-music-facebook-story-templateView licenseJazz music Facebook story template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392763/jazz-music-facebook-story-template-vectorView licenseAcoustic music event Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907214/acoustic-music-event-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz music Facebook post template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388111/jazz-music-facebook-post-template-psdView licenseElectro party social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704693/electro-party-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseJazz music Facebook post template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388125/jazz-music-facebook-post-template-vectorView licenseSummer sale Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216981/summer-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseJazz music Twitter ad template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392800/jazz-music-twitter-template-psdView licenseKaraoke night party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985558/karaoke-night-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz music Twitter ad template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392747/jazz-music-twitter-template-vectorView licenseElectro party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777820/electro-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz music poster template, entertainment, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393438/jazz-music-poster-template-entertainment-psdView licenseMusic event Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777891/music-event-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz music poster template, entertainment, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393440/jazz-music-poster-template-entertainment-vectorView licenseDance party invitation Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829056/dance-party-invitation-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz music flyer template, entertainment, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392915/jazz-music-flyer-template-entertainment-psdView licenseHippie party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532198/hippie-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz music flyer template, entertainment, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392945/jazz-music-flyer-template-entertainment-vectorView licenseMusic party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774279/music-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz music blog banner template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392771/jazz-music-blog-banner-template-psdView licenseMusic party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739635/music-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz music blog banner template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392779/jazz-music-blog-banner-template-vectorView licenseLive music Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405526/live-music-facebook-story-templateView licenseInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902397/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMusic party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929181/music-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz music night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14782841/jazz-music-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseKaraoke party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915256/karaoke-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSpecial celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902423/special-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseSummer sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853315/summer-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14903195/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licenseMusic concert Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703984/music-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902394/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePool party Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240483/pool-party-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJazz music & art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14881819/jazz-music-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseElectro party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914254/electro-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907035/jazz-club-blog-banner-templateView licenseSummer party event Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240533/summer-party-event-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage hits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14878327/vintage-hits-instagram-post-templateView licenseRetro vibes party Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13015734/retro-vibes-party-facebook-story-templateView licenseRetro music fest Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902398/retro-music-fest-instagram-post-templateView license