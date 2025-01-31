Edit Mockupploypalyn9SaveSaveEdit Mockupipad mockuppodcast mockupheadphone mockuptablet mockupsmockup holdingmusic mockuppodcastipadTablet screen mockup, broadcasting studio psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3113 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 747 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3113 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTablet screen mockup, broadcasting studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388375/tablet-screen-mockup-broadcasting-studioView licensePerson holding tablet, radio broadcasting studio photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401665/photo-image-hand-person-technologyView licenseTablet screen mockup, broadcasting studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7370285/tablet-screen-mockup-broadcasting-studioView licenseTablet screen png mockup, broadcasting studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396731/tablet-screen-png-mockup-broadcasting-studioView licensePodcast talk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12475379/podcast-talk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRadio host broadcasting in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1210065/woman-using-digital-deviceView licenseSmart home controller, tablet mockup, editable digital device screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8227106/smart-home-controller-tablet-mockup-editable-digital-device-screenView licenseRadio host broadcasting in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2326235/premium-photo-image-journalist-microphones-voice-recorder-advertisementView licenseTablet screen, digital device mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12756874/tablet-screen-digital-device-mockupView licenseProfessional condenser microphone with a pop filter in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1210051/closeup-shot-microphoneView licenseTablet screen mockup, realistic digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7449431/tablet-screen-mockup-realistic-digital-deviceView licenseProfessional condenser microphone with a pop filter in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2324835/premium-photo-image-broadcast-recording-studio-equipment-advertisementView licenseTablet screen mockup, realistic digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421013/tablet-screen-mockup-realistic-digital-deviceView licenseCondense microphone with a pop filter in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1210037/closeup-shot-microphoneView licenseTablet screen mockup, editable digital device designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178839/tablet-screen-mockup-editable-digital-device-designView licenseProfessional condenser microphone with a pop filter in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1225537/condenser-microphone-recordingView licenseTablet screen mockup, car driverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387478/tablet-screen-mockup-car-driverView licenseCondense microphone with a pop filter in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333606/premium-photo-image-podcast-microphone-stageView licenseStream social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114315/stream-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseWoman holding a tablet screen mockup by a microphonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1225490/tablet-screen-mockupView licenseTablet screen mockup, realistic digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463901/tablet-screen-mockup-realistic-digital-deviceView licenseProfessional condenser microphone with a pop filter in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1225707/audio-recording-equipmentView licenseMusic podcasts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721743/music-podcasts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTalk show podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909673/talk-show-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseTablet screen mockup, car driverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396682/tablet-screen-mockup-car-driverView licenseRadio host broadcasting in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1225579/blank-tablet-screenView licenseTablet screen mockup, realistic digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427463/tablet-screen-mockup-realistic-digital-deviceView licenseProfessional condenser microphone with a pop filter in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1225704/condenser-microphone-recordingView licenseTablet case mockup, product design with Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589394/image-accessory-adult-artView licenseWoman holding a tablet by a studio microphone for recordinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1225601/woman-recording-podcastView licenseTablet screen mockup, realistic digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427490/tablet-screen-mockup-realistic-digital-deviceView licenseProfessional condenser microphone with a pop filter in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1225649/audio-recording-equipmentView licenseLive podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336936/live-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG recording microphone, collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259196/png-technology-shapeView licenseLive podcast Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730646/live-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseProfessional condenser microphone with a pop filter in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2324889/premium-photo-image-professional-condenser-microphone-recording-studioView licenseHeadphones mockup, digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659628/headphones-mockup-digital-deviceView licenseProfessional condenser microphone with a pop filter in a studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1225673/condenser-microphone-recordingView licenseTablet screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396345/tablet-screen-mockup-editable-designView licenseRecording microphone isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238836/recording-microphone-isolated-imageView license