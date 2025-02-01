Edit TemplateAdjimaSaveSaveEdit Templatethumbnailsilhouette meetingyoutube thumbnailmix media peopleformal cover greenpresentation collage paperconsultppt templateFinancial advice Facebook cover templates, remix media design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Lato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFinancial advice Facebook cover templates, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416087/imageView licenseFinancial advice Facebook cover templates, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404553/vector-paper-template-bannerView licenseBusiness strategy desktop wallpaper template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416092/imageView licenseBusiness network blog banner template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395063/psd-paper-template-blueView licenseBusiness network blog banner template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416804/imageView licenseBusiness network blog banner template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404537/vector-paper-template-blueView licenseCreative workshop blog banner template, Greek Goddess statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7623229/creative-workshop-blog-banner-template-greek-goddess-statueView licenseBusiness strategy desktop wallpaper template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404533/vector-paper-template-blueView licenseMusic concert PowerPoint presentation template, polka dot pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531135/imageView licenseBusiness strategy desktop wallpaper template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393545/psd-paper-template-blueView licenseWinter holiday PowerPoint presentation template, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609249/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseBusiness strategy blog banner template, surreal businessman psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7148991/psd-template-banner-personView licenseZoo trip blog banner template, famous Henri Rousseau's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621590/png-aesthetic-animal-art-remixView licenseBusiness editable presentation template, African American businesswoman psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7148993/psd-template-banner-womanView licenseMeet our team blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615004/meet-our-team-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness planning PowerPoint template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7148994/psd-template-banner-peopleView licenseStudent loans blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688538/student-loans-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness success Facebook cover template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404535/vector-background-paper-vintageView licenseIsland travel blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400728/imageView licenseBusiness success Facebook cover template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395058/psd-background-paper-vintageView licenseSpace rocket blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914225/space-rocket-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBusiness strategy desktop wallpaper template remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981799/business-strategy-desktop-wallpaper-template-remix-media-designView licenseWedding planner blog banner template, Edouard Manet's and Van Gogh's famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617034/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseLGBTQ+ Love blog banner template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395280/psd-paper-flower-templateView licenseTravel planning PowerPoint presentation template, cute doodle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401619/imageView licenseBusiness success Facebook cover template remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981803/business-success-facebook-cover-template-remix-media-designView licenseRoad trip PowerPoint presentation template, travel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400574/imageView licenseLGBTQ+ Love blog banner template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405798/vector-paper-flower-templateView licenseGala night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662812/gala-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSustainable living Youtube thumbnail template, editable environment psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7148996/psd-template-banner-officeView licenseWedding organizer blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688930/wedding-organizer-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMental health Facebook cover template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404550/vector-paper-heart-templateView licenseMountain travel PowerPoint presentation template, editable quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400555/imageView licenseBody positivity YouTube thumbnail template, stretch marks photo vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415212/vector-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseTravel PowerPoint presentation template, woman in fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410958/imageView licenseMental health Facebook cover template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395052/psd-paper-heart-templateView licenseSummer vacation Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401449/imageView licenseOnline dating desktop wallpaper template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404558/vector-paper-flower-heartView licenseWeekend getaway blog banner template, travel editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400699/imageView licenseTechnology editable presentation template, surreal businesswoman psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7148992/psd-template-banner-womanView license