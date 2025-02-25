Edit TemplateAdjimaSaveSaveEdit Templatebusiness team thumbnailspowerpointpaperppt templatepeopledesignbusinessblueBusiness strategy desktop wallpaper template, remix media design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Amiko by Impallari TypeDownload Amiko fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBusiness strategy desktop wallpaper template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416092/imageView licenseBusiness strategy desktop wallpaper template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404533/vector-paper-template-blueView licenseBusiness promotion Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790361/business-promotion-instagram-story-templateView licenseFinancial advice Facebook cover templates, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404553/vector-paper-template-bannerView licenseSwimming blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391626/swimming-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseFinancial advice Facebook cover templates, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393393/psd-paper-template-bannerView licenseRoad trip PowerPoint presentation template, travel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400574/imageView licenseBusiness network blog banner template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404537/vector-paper-template-blueView licenseCollaboration tools blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668118/collaboration-tools-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness network blog banner template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395063/psd-paper-template-blueView licenseTravel quote ppt presentation template, blue sky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401545/imageView licenseBusiness strategy blog banner template, surreal businessman psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7148991/psd-template-banner-personView licenseOpening party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662740/opening-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness planning PowerPoint template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7148994/psd-template-banner-peopleView licenseBusiness success Facebook cover template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416694/imageView licenseBusiness success Facebook cover template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404535/vector-background-paper-vintageView licenseSleeping hobby blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388796/imageView licenseBusiness success Facebook cover template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395058/psd-background-paper-vintageView licenseBusiness network blog banner template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416804/imageView licenseBusiness strategy desktop wallpaper template remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981799/business-strategy-desktop-wallpaper-template-remix-media-designView licenseWeekend getaway blog banner template, travel editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400699/imageView licenseMental health Facebook cover template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395052/psd-paper-heart-templateView licenseTeamwork ppt presentation template, collaboration photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7384728/imageView licenseMental health Facebook cover template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404550/vector-paper-heart-templateView licenseTeamwork PowerPoint presentation template, collaboration photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395679/imageView licenseBusiness planning presentation template, editable digital device psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7148989/psd-template-hand-bannerView licenseSunset beach ppt presentation template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399820/imageView licenseSustainable living Youtube thumbnail template, editable environment psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7148996/psd-template-banner-officeView licenseFinancial advice Facebook cover templates, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416087/imageView licenseSkincare business banner template, cosmetics ad psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7367458/psd-powerpoint-template-aestheticView licenseGala night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662812/gala-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness editable presentation template, African American businesswoman psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7148993/psd-template-banner-womanView licenseTravel blog banner template, biker couple designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400629/travel-blog-banner-template-biker-couple-designView licenseSkincare business banner template, cosmetics ad vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7367479/vector-powerpoint-template-aestheticView licenseGirls getaway ppt presentation template, friends travelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399546/imageView licenseMusic concert PowerPoint presentation template, polka dot pattern design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427567/psd-template-blue-blackView licenseTropical travel ppt presentation template, summer vacationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401542/imageView licenseNatural beauty YouTube thumbnail template, skincare business ad psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415183/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseTeam building, PowerPoint presentation template, editable postage stamp designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7025316/imageView licenseMusic concert PowerPoint presentation template, polka dot pattern design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427571/vector-template-blue-blackView license