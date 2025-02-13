Edit Template2SaveSaveEdit Templateinstagramsocial mediatemplateinstagram post templatedesign elementpeacefulspasquarePositive quote Instagram post template, relax your mind psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Krona One by Yvonne SchüttlerDownload Krona One fontSpectral by Production TypeDownload Spectral fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPositive quote Instagram post template, relax your mindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7491452/imageView licensePositive quote Instagram post template, relax your mind vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7386725/vector-instagram-template-facebookView licenseAromatherapy Instagram post template, minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699842/aromatherapy-instagram-post-template-minimal-designView licenseMind quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12900083/mind-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSelf-care aesthetic Instagram post template, wellness concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492620/imageView licenseWellness quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12899806/wellness-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMassage Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7645973/massage-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePositive quote Twitter post template, relax your mind vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7411184/vector-template-banner-spaView licenseBeauty spa Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12666559/beauty-spa-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePositive quote Twitter post template, relax your mind psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7411150/psd-template-banner-spaView licenseBeauty spa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710612/beauty-spa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePositive quote Instagram story template, relax your mind psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410619/psd-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseMassage & spa Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615731/massage-spa-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePositive quote Instagram story template, relax your mind vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410585/vector-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseGold luxury Instagram post template, brush texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610216/imageView licensePositive quote Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12899050/positive-quote-twitter-post-templateView licenseBeauty spa package Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717450/beauty-spa-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePositive quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12899497/positive-quote-poster-templateView licenseSpa therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9468572/spa-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePositive quote poster editable template, relax your mind vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399699/vector-template-banner-posterView licenseWellness aesthetic Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567892/wellness-aesthetic-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePositive quote poster editable template, relax your mind psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399872/psd-template-banner-posterView licenseRelaxing spa Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9571951/relaxing-spa-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePositive quote flyer editable template, relax your mind vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399649/vector-template-spaView licenseMassage Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7645377/massage-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePositive quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12898528/positive-quote-poster-templateView licenseRelax, wellness retreat Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660259/relax-wellness-retreat-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePositive quote flyer editable template, relax your mind psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399794/psd-template-spa-african-americanView licenseSpa package Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9973410/spa-package-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePositive quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12898372/positive-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseRelaxing spa Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615730/relaxing-spa-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBeauty, spa Instagram post template, wellness business ad vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429020/vector-aesthetic-template-facebookView licenseSpa day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816932/spa-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeauty, spa Instagram post template, wellness business ad psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428939/psd-aesthetic-template-facebookView licenseHome candles Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9593549/home-candles-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePositive quote blog banner template, relax your mind psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415236/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseRelaxation spa Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7645374/relaxation-spa-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePositive quote blog banner template, relax your mind vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415208/vector-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseSpa therapy Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781688/spa-therapy-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseRejuvenation spa Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822495/rejuvenation-spa-instagram-post-templateView license