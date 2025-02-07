Edit Template1SaveSaveEdit Templatefolded paper texturepaper texturefold paperdesignbluetemplatepostermental healthMental health poster template, folded paper design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppiA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppiLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Peralta by AstigmaticDownload Peralta fontUrbanist by Corey HuDownload Urbanist fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMental health poster template, folded paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441268/imageView licenseMental health poster template, folded paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402530/psd-paper-texture-template-blueView licenseMental health psychology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12886971/mental-health-psychology-poster-templateView licenseMental health poster template, folded paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908299/mental-health-poster-template-folded-paper-designView licenseMental health flyer template, folded paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441226/mental-health-flyer-template-folded-paper-designView licenseMental health flyer template, folded paper design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402545/vector-paper-texture-template-blueView licenseMental health Facebook post template, folded paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441239/imageView licenseMental health customizable flyer template, folded paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402538/psd-paper-texture-template-blueView licenseMental health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824812/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMental health flyer template, folded paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908298/mental-health-flyer-template-folded-paper-designView licenseMindfulness workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839389/mindfulness-workshop-poster-templateView licenseMental health Facebook post template, folded paper design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393224/vector-paper-texture-instagram-templateView licenseLoneliness podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590040/loneliness-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMental health Facebook post template, folded paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908294/mental-health-facebook-post-template-folded-paper-designView licenseMental health Twitter ad template, folded paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441316/imageView licenseMental health Twitter ad template, folded paper design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427988/vector-paper-texture-template-blueView licenseMindfulness poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698866/mindfulness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMental health Instagram post template, folded paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402550/psd-paper-texture-instagram-templateView licenseMental health counseling poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783353/mental-health-counseling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMental health Twitter post template, folded paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402547/psd-paper-texture-template-blueView licenseMental health Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8080224/mental-health-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMental health presentation template, folded paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855871/mental-health-presentation-template-folded-paper-designView licenseYou're not alone poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547482/youre-not-alone-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMental health Instagram story template, folded paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906835/mental-health-instagram-story-template-folded-paper-designView licenseOverworked employee Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824831/overworked-employee-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMental health Facebook story template, folded paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402546/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseMental health YouTube thumbnail templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8079924/mental-health-youtube-thumbnail-template-editable-designView licenseMental health Instagram story template, folded paper design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7394168/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseOverworked employee Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8082870/overworked-employee-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMental health presentation template, folded paper design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402535/vector-desktop-wallpaper-paper-texture-templateView licenseHealing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770131/healing-poster-templateView licenseMental health blog banner template, folded paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402549/psd-desktop-wallpaper-paper-texture-templateView licenseTherapy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13020529/therapy-poster-templateView licenseOnline counseling poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14959050/online-counseling-poster-templateView licenseChildren's mental health poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594570/childrens-mental-health-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMental illness awareness template psd for support groups ad posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3122439/premium-illustration-psd-advertisement-africanView licenseMental health support poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407691/mental-health-support-poster-templateView licenseMental health awareness template vector for support groups ad posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3122498/premium-illustration-vector-advertisement-africanView licenseOverworked employee YouTube thumbnail templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8082651/overworked-employee-youtube-thumbnail-template-editable-designView licenseMental health poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14950344/mental-health-poster-templateView license