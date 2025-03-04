Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecutestickerpersondesignportraitgirlkidcollage elementCute girl, white badge, people collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDiverse toddler full body, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379652/diverse-toddler-full-body-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCute girl png white badge sticker, collage element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398499/png-sticker-elementView licenseBack-to-school book sale, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885224/back-to-school-book-sale-editable-flyer-templateView licenseHappy girl, white badge collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400176/happy-girl-white-badge-collage-element-psdView licenseBack-to-school book sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885351/back-to-school-book-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHappy senior woman, pink badge, people collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7407482/psd-sticker-woman-personView licenseFriendship day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885298/friendship-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman dancing with headphones on, paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748638/woman-dancing-with-headphones-on-paper-borderView licenseSchool admission poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885322/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHappy girl png white badge sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400174/png-sticker-elementView licenseFriendship day, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885215/friendship-day-editable-flyer-templateView licenseCheerful little girl collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197010/cheerful-little-girl-collage-element-psdView licenseBack-to-school book sale Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885206/back-to-school-book-sale-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licenseHappy woman png paper border sticker, dancing with headphones on, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748592/png-texture-paperView licenseSchool admission, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885238/school-admission-editable-flyer-templateView licenseHappy woman dancing with headphones on, paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748632/image-texture-paper-stickerView licenseSchool admission Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885200/school-admission-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licensePNG happy senior woman sticker, pink badge collage element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7407471/png-sticker-elementView licenseFriendship day Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885176/friendship-day-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseGirl's casual green t shirt png mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2679495/free-illustration-png-happy-kid-t-shirt-kidsView licenseLittle girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563931/little-girl-garden-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSkaters fist bumping, sitting on sidewalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6014183/skaters-fist-bumping-sitting-sidewalkView licenseSchool admission Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885166/school-admission-twitter-template-customizable-designView licensePng Cheerful woman dancing mockup while listening to music through headphoneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819912/illustration-png-sticker-mockupView licenseBack-to-school book sale Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885182/back-to-school-book-sale-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseGirl brushing teeth, pink shape badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6603173/girl-brushing-teeth-pink-shape-badge-psdView licenseBirthday girl collage element, vector illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10687080/birthday-girl-collage-element-vector-illustrationView licenseDiverse gay couple sticker, LGBTQ collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404569/psd-sticker-people-blackView licenseKids' wear promotion poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716097/kids-wear-promotion-poster-template-editable-designView licenseHappy woman, pink badge, people collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405966/psd-sticker-woman-personView licenseArt camp poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926171/art-camp-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGirl's casual blue t shirt png mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2673772/free-illustration-png-preschooler-t-shirt-kids-happy-personView licenseArt camp blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926164/art-camp-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDiverse friends fist bumping, on sidewalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6014193/diverse-friends-fist-bumping-sidewalkView licenseFriendship day Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885195/friendship-day-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licenseHappy girl, white badge, people collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7408336/psd-sticker-woman-personView licenseKid's club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177699/kids-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl in white t shirt png mockup studio shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2671750/free-illustration-png-kids-t-shirt-mockup-white-girlView licenseBook sale Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885976/book-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGirl in white t shirt png mockup studio shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2662269/free-illustration-png-kid-happy-kids-mockupView license