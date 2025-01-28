Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit Templateppt templatepersonmanblackmusicdesignheadphonesblueHobby blog banner template, music lover lifestyle design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontPlaster by Sorkin TypeDownload Plaster fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLifestyle desktop wallpaper template, music lover designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7433853/imageView licenseMusic lover YouTube thumbnail template, lifestyle design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401533/psd-desktop-wallpaper-template-blueView licenseMusic streaming Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402589/music-streaming-twitter-post-templateView licenseLifestyle YouTube thumbnail template, music lover design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401535/psd-desktop-wallpaper-template-blueView licenseRed music Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403090/red-music-twitter-post-templateView licenseLifestyle desktop wallpaper template, music lover design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399714/vector-desktop-wallpaper-template-blueView licenseMusic streaming template, Facebook event coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402247/music-streaming-template-facebook-event-coverView licenseLifestyle desktop wallpaper template, music lover design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401534/psd-desktop-wallpaper-template-pinkView licenseMusic album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836387/music-album-cover-templateView licenseMusic lover presentation template, lifestyle design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399161/vector-desktop-wallpaper-template-pinkView licenseRed music template, Facebook event coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402639/red-music-template-facebook-event-coverView licenseLifestyle desktop wallpaper template, music lover design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401536/psd-desktop-wallpaper-template-pinkView licenseThe remix Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539255/the-remix-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHobby YouTube thumbnail template, music lover lifestyle design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400040/vector-desktop-wallpaper-template-pinkView licenseMusic application flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696383/music-application-flyer-editable-templateView licenseRed music template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389108/red-music-template-facebook-event-cover-psdView licenseElectro party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539205/electro-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRed music template, Facebook event cover, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389171/red-music-template-facebook-event-cover-vectorView licenseMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licenseChill beats template, Facebook event cover, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389221/vector-texture-powerpoint-templateView licenseMusic application, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696308/music-application-editable-poster-templateView licenseChill beats template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389128/chill-beats-template-facebook-event-cover-psdView licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272603/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseMusic streaming template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389098/psd-powerpoint-template-blueView licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licenseMusic streaming template, Facebook event cover, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389160/vector-powerpoint-template-blueView licenseStreetwear new arrival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12936363/streetwear-new-arrival-blog-banner-templateView licenseDance music template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389085/dance-music-template-facebook-event-cover-psdView licenseLive music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687791/live-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDance music template, Facebook event cover, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389149/vector-powerpoint-template-bannerView licenseWireless headphone poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817234/wireless-headphone-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMusic template Facebook event cover, African American woman, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389114/psd-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseHeadphone sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544644/headphone-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMusic template Facebook event cover, African American woman, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389210/vector-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseMusic application Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696311/music-application-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseAudio streaming template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389101/psd-powerpoint-template-bannerView licenseTune in poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103210/tune-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAudio streaming template, Facebook event cover, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389185/vector-powerpoint-template-bannerView licenseChill beats Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403572/chill-beats-twitter-post-templateView licenseMusic template Facebook event cover, girl dancing, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389106/vector-powerpoint-template-blueView license