Aesthetic flower poster editable template, event advertisement psd
Premium image
Info
PSD
JPEG
Portrait Card 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi
A3 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi
Low Resolution 854 x 1200 px
High Resolution (HD) 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi
View personal and business license
Open source fonts used in this design :
Fredericka the Great by Tart Workshop
Raleway by Multiple Designers
Baloo 2 by Ek Type
Ramaraja by Appaji Ambarisha Darbha 