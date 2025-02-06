Edit TemplateNunnySaveSaveEdit Templatefundraisingppt templatecuteillustrationtemplatedoodledonatedesign elementDonation Google Slide template, cute doodle psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDonation Google Slide template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414319/donation-google-slide-template-cute-doodleView licenseDonation Google Slide template, cute doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400085/vector-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseFundraising event poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062748/fundraising-event-poster-templateView licenseChildren charity donation template psd for give help offer hope presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124630/premium-illustration-psd-advertisement-aidView licenseDonation, charity advertisement blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668202/donation-charity-advertisement-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChildren charity donation template vector for give help offer hope presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124513/premium-illustration-vector-sponsor-advertisementView licenseDonation, charity advertisement poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668201/donation-charity-advertisement-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChildren charity donation template psd presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124484/premium-illustration-psd-advertisement-aidView licenseDonate now Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933148/donate-now-facebook-post-templateView licenseChildren education donation template psd for presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124635/premium-illustration-psd-kindness-advertisementView licenseCharity fundraising event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544044/charity-fundraising-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChildren charity donation template psd for saving lives building futures presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124622/premium-illustration-psd-advertisement-aidView licenseDonation poster template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414315/donation-poster-template-cute-doodleView licenseChildren education donation template psd for charity organization presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124619/premium-illustration-psd-advertisement-aidView licenseDonation, charity advertisement Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668200/donation-charity-advertisement-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChildren charity donation template psd for volunteering presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124625/premium-illustration-psd-kindness-advertisementView licenseDonation Twitter post template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414331/donation-twitter-post-template-cute-doodleView licenseChildren charity donation template vector presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124529/premium-illustration-vector-advertisement-aidView licenseDonation, charity advertisement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577778/donation-charity-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren education donation template vector for presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124515/premium-illustration-vector-advertisement-aidView licenseDonation Instagram story template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414314/donation-instagram-story-template-cute-doodleView licenseChildren charity donation template vector for saving lives building futures presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124509/premium-illustration-vector-advertisement-aidView licenseCharity fundraising event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927730/charity-fundraising-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren charity donation template vector for volunteering presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124512/premium-illustration-vector-advertisement-africanView licenseCharity fundraising event blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13228892/charity-fundraising-event-blog-banner-templateView licenseChildren education donation template vector for charity organization presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124504/premium-illustration-vector-foundation-advertisementView licenseFundraising event Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486916/fundraising-event-instagram-post-templateView licenseChildren charity donation template psd for presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124599/free-illustration-psd-fundraising-sponsor-babyView licenseFundraising event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947876/fundraising-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren charity donation template psd rebuilding lives presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124615/premium-illustration-psd-advertisement-africanView licenseCommunity fundraising poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559999/community-fundraising-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChildren charity donation template psd for your help matters presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124522/premium-illustration-psd-advertisement-aidView licenseFundraising event Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427646/fundraising-event-facebook-post-templateView licenseVolunteer recruitment Google Slide template, cute doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400066/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseDonation Facebook post template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405527/donation-facebook-post-template-cute-doodleView licenseChildren charity donation template vector for presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124628/premium-illustration-vector-advertisement-aidView licenseSupport & donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577776/support-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren charity donation template vector rebuilding lives presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124487/premium-illustration-vector-advertisement-africanView licenseFundraising event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110116/fundraising-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVolunteer recruitment Google Slide template, cute doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400105/vector-wallpaper-background-desktopView license