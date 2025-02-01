Edit TemplateNunnySaveSaveEdit Templateppt templatecuteshirtillustrationtemplatedoodleshoppingmarketingFashion sale presentation template, cute doodle vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiTwitter Post 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiYoutube 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFashion sale presentation template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7411212/fashion-sale-presentation-template-cute-doodleView licenseFashion sale presentation template, cute doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400081/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseOnline shop blog banner template, editable colorful 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6619764/imageView licenseSuper sale blog banner template, 3D rendered discount vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6341533/vector-powerpoint-template-illustrationView licenseOnline shop blog banner template, editable colorful 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6615497/imageView license3D discount blog banner template, online an in store psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6341528/psd-powerpoint-template-illustrationView licenseOnline shopping PowerPoint template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7406645/online-shopping-powerpoint-template-cute-doodleView licenseSpecial offer blog banner template, 3D business campaign vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6360108/vector-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseGiveaway blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7664489/giveaway-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpecial offer blog banner template, 3D business campaign psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6360086/psd-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseSuper sale blog banner template, editable colorful 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6635938/imageView licenseDiscount blog banner template, 3D rendered sale psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6342054/psd-powerpoint-template-purpleView licenseFlash sale blog banner template, editable colorful 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6617972/imageView licenseFlash sale blog banner template for social media vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6342062/vector-powerpoint-template-illustrationView licenseFlash sale blog banner template, editable colorful 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6619565/imageView licenseFlash sale blog banner template, discount design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6360101/psd-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseOnline fashion shopping presentation template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410963/imageView licenseOnline shopping blog banner template, special offer vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6360103/vector-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseOnline shopping blog banner template, editable colorful 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6628964/imageView license3D e-commerce blog banner template, flash sale vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6360115/vector-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseOnline sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663360/online-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlash sale blog banner template, 3D ecommerce psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6342078/flash-sale-blog-banner-template-ecommerce-psdView licenseShopping deal blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662996/shopping-deal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpecial offer blog banner template, 3D business campaign vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6342065/vector-powerpoint-template-purpleView licenseOnline sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7664757/online-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpecial offer banner template, sale, shopping remixed media vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6910219/vector-template-people-businessView licenseShopping deal blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663143/shopping-deal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDiscount blog banner template, 3D rendered sale vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6342060/vector-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseShopping deal blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663523/shopping-deal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpecial offer banner template, sale, shopping remixed media psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6910239/psd-template-people-businessView licenseProduct launch blog banner template, editable colorful 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6629553/imageView licenseOnline shopping blog banner template, small business psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6360077/psd-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseSale Facebook event cover template, editable 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6355948/imageView licenseDiscount blog banner template, 3D rendered sale psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6342074/psd-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseShopping deal blog banner template, editable colorful 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6615727/imageView licenseDiscount blog banner template, 3D rendered sale psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6360091/psd-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseShopping deal blog banner template, editable colorful 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6616234/imageView licenseCyber Monday blog banner template, 3D sale design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6341475/vector-powerpoint-template-blueView licenseOnline plant shop presentation template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410879/imageView licenseCyber Monday blog banner template, 3D sale design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6341451/vector-powerpoint-template-blueView license