Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit Templateppt templatepersonblackmusicdesignheadphonespinkbannerLifestyle desktop wallpaper template, music lover design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontPlaster by Sorkin TypeDownload Plaster fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHobby blog banner template, music lover lifestyle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437598/imageView licenseMusic lover presentation template, lifestyle design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399161/vector-desktop-wallpaper-template-pinkView licenseMusic Twitter post template, African American womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403537/imageView licenseLifestyle YouTube thumbnail template, music lover design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401535/psd-desktop-wallpaper-template-blueView licenseRed music Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403090/red-music-twitter-post-templateView licenseLifestyle desktop wallpaper template, music lover design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399714/vector-desktop-wallpaper-template-blueView licenseMusic template Facebook event cover, African American womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403173/imageView licenseLifestyle desktop wallpaper template, music lover design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401536/psd-desktop-wallpaper-template-pinkView licenseAudio streaming Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7406613/audio-streaming-twitter-post-templateView licenseHobby YouTube thumbnail template, music lover lifestyle design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400040/vector-desktop-wallpaper-template-pinkView licenseStream non-stop blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860033/stream-non-stop-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseMusic lover YouTube thumbnail template, lifestyle design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401533/psd-desktop-wallpaper-template-blueView licenseMusic streaming Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402589/music-streaming-twitter-post-templateView licenseHobby blog banner template, music lover lifestyle design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398689/vector-desktop-wallpaper-template-blueView licenseRed music template, Facebook event coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402639/red-music-template-facebook-event-coverView licenseDance music template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389085/dance-music-template-facebook-event-cover-psdView licenseAudio streaming template, Facebook event coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405924/audio-streaming-template-facebook-event-coverView licenseDance music template, Facebook event cover, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389149/vector-powerpoint-template-bannerView licenseMusic streaming template, Facebook event coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402247/music-streaming-template-facebook-event-coverView licenseChill beats template, Facebook event cover, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389221/vector-texture-powerpoint-templateView licenseChill beats Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403572/chill-beats-twitter-post-templateView licenseRed music template, Facebook event cover, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389171/red-music-template-facebook-event-cover-vectorView licenseMusic addiction blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859877/music-addiction-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseRed music template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389108/red-music-template-facebook-event-cover-psdView licenseMusic entertainment blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7627725/music-entertainment-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMusic template Facebook event cover, African American woman, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389114/psd-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseHobby Memphis blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391835/imageView licenseMusic template Facebook event cover, African American woman, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389210/vector-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseMusic school blog template, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882100/music-school-blog-template-editable-colorful-designView licenseChill beats template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389128/chill-beats-template-facebook-event-cover-psdView licenseHit music blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668297/hit-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAudio streaming template, Facebook event cover, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389185/vector-powerpoint-template-bannerView licenseStay tuned blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899464/stay-tuned-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAudio streaming template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389101/psd-powerpoint-template-bannerView licenseMusic release blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971298/music-release-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMusic template Facebook event cover, girl dancing, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389048/psd-powerpoint-template-blueView licenseHeadphones sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687139/headphones-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMusic template Facebook event cover, girl dancing, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389106/vector-powerpoint-template-blueView licenseHeadphones sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682967/headphones-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseMusic streaming template, Facebook event cover, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389098/psd-powerpoint-template-blueView license