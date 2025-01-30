Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit Templatemusic loverwallpaperiphone wallpaperaestheticphone wallpaperinstagram storypersonmusicLifestyle Instagram story template, funky design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontPlaster by Sorkin TypeDownload Plaster fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLifestyle social media story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7443300/imageView licenseHobby mobile wallpaper template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400036/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseHobby mobile wallpaper template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437643/hobby-mobile-wallpaper-template-funky-designView licenseHobby Instagram post template, colorful funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393764/vector-instagram-template-facebookView licenseMusic lover Facebook story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441918/music-lover-facebook-story-template-funky-designView licenseLifestyle Facebook post template, colorful funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402178/psd-instagram-template-facebookView licenseLifestyle Instagram story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435211/lifestyle-instagram-story-template-funky-designView licenseMusic editable flyer template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402501/music-editable-flyer-template-funky-design-psdView licenseMusic lover Instagram story template, senior adult designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390228/imageView licenseLifestyle flyer template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400033/lifestyle-flyer-template-funky-design-vectorView licenseCassette tape Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548857/cassette-tape-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMusic lover editable poster template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402257/psd-template-pink-womanView licenseMe-time blog Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688427/me-time-blog-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView licenseLifestyle poster template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400041/lifestyle-poster-template-funky-design-vectorView licenseMusic streaming Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243942/music-streaming-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseMusic lover Twitter ad template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401666/music-lover-twitter-template-funky-design-psdView licenseRelaxing music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744972/relaxing-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHobby customizable Twitter post template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400037/vector-template-pink-bannerView licenseMusic & songs Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763202/music-songs-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLifestyle Facebook story template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401600/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseTune in Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914370/tune-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLifestyle social media story template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400372/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseMusic lover woman iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058774/music-lover-woman-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDance music Instagram story template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389137/dance-music-instagram-story-template-vectorView licenseMusic lover woman mobile wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059022/music-lover-woman-mobile-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDance music Instagram story template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389075/dance-music-instagram-story-template-psdView licenseNew release Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787416/new-release-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHobby social media story template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401598/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseHeadphones review Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688018/headphones-review-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView licenseMusic lover Instagram story template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399156/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView license3D rock hand phone wallpaper, music lovers background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687747/rock-hand-phone-wallpaper-music-lovers-background-editable-designView licenseHobby YouTube thumbnail template, music lover lifestyle design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400040/vector-desktop-wallpaper-template-pinkView license3D rock hand phone wallpaper, music lovers background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644815/rock-hand-phone-wallpaper-music-lovers-background-editable-designView licenseLifestyle desktop wallpaper template, music lover design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401536/psd-desktop-wallpaper-template-pinkView licenseChill music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744946/chill-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDance music Instagram post template, vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389244/dance-music-instagram-post-template-vectorView licenseMusic streaming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763319/music-streaming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDance music Instagram post template, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389140/dance-music-instagram-post-template-psdView licenseLifestyle podcast Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688390/lifestyle-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView licenseHobby mobile wallpaper template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401597/hobby-mobile-wallpaper-template-funky-design-psdView license