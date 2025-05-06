Edit ImageCropBoom3SaveSaveEdit ImagehadnroseflowerhanddesignillustrationbotanicalfloralHand holding rose, aesthetic collage element psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCollage art workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738530/collage-art-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSurreal hand holding rosehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17135238/surreal-hand-holding-roseView licenseSpring flower fair Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889102/spring-flower-fair-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseHand holding rose png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403241/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888798/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGreek Goddess aesthetic, social media remix psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514847/greek-goddess-aesthetic-social-media-remix-psdView licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889101/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseHand holding rose, online dating remixed media psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514841/psd-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseFemale beauty webinar Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888977/female-beauty-webinar-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseHand holding rose, aesthetic collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515627/hand-holding-rose-aesthetic-collage-element-psdView licenseFlorist and tea shop post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485293/florist-and-tea-shop-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseExpress love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14753290/express-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseFemale beauty webinar Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888796/female-beauty-webinar-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFlower bouquet bird, aesthetic collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416037/psd-flower-hand-roseView licenseExpress love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272820/express-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHand holding rose in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216584/hand-holding-rose-bubble-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCollage art workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738479/collage-art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlower delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14934018/flower-delivery-poster-templateView licenseCollage art workshop post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623766/collage-art-workshop-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePNG hand holding rose sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216583/png-rose-aesthetic-flowerView licenseOnline love advice Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11846397/online-love-advice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14884078/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrue love Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888797/true-love-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHand holding rose png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515628/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseTrue love Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889018/true-love-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseRed rose, gave to lover, valentine's collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998913/illustration-psd-flower-hand-natureView licenseCollage art workshop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738579/collage-art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRed rose, gave to lover, valentine's collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999109/illustration-psd-flower-hand-natureView licenseFemale beauty webinar blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888857/female-beauty-webinar-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseRomantic quote template psd aesthetic social media bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2999371/premium-illustration-psd-statue-blossom-doveView licenseFlower delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651388/flower-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFloral border png with love birds social media remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2998132/premium-illustration-png-dove-icon-borderView licenseTrue love blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889016/true-love-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseFloral border png with love birds social media remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2998129/premium-illustration-png-background-frame-animalView licenseExpress love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202436/express-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseFloral border png with love birds social media remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2998130/premium-illustration-png-renaissance-dove-animalView licenseFlower delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118392/flower-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseValentine's sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749926/valentines-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlower delivery Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651389/flower-delivery-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFlower bouquet bird png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416040/png-aesthetic-flowerView license