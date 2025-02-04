Edit ImageCropBoom3SaveSaveEdit Imageblue butterflybutterflyanimalaestheticblackvintagedesignillustrationAesthetic butterfly, insect, animal illustration psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371347/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseAesthetic butterfly, insect, animal illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405587/psd-aesthetic-vintage-blueView licenseTexas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211950/texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic butterfly, insect, animal illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403237/psd-aesthetic-vintage-goldenView licenseTexas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181207/texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseFlying butterflies, vintage insect illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7367523/psd-vintage-butterfly-collage-elementView licenseAmaryllis equestre flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181213/amaryllis-equestre-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseFlying butterflies, vintage insect illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7367233/psd-vintage-butterfly-collage-elementView licenseAmaryllis equestre flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211953/amaryllis-equestre-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseFreedom butterflies collage element, ripped paper psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295020/psd-torn-paper-aesthetic-stickerView licenseBlack butterfly border glitter backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198377/black-butterfly-border-glitter-backgroundView licenseMoon & butterflies collage element, mixed media psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6333647/psd-aesthetic-sticker-moonView licenseEA. Séguy's butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710872/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseMonarch butterfly sticker, ripped paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6711637/psd-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseBlack butterfly border glitter backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198368/black-butterfly-border-glitter-backgroundView licenseEnvironment rebirth collage element, nature mixed media psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6301938/psd-plant-aesthetic-stickerView licenseButterfly frame black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198188/butterfly-frame-black-backgroundView licenseClasped hands collage element, flower mixed media psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6318885/psd-aesthetic-flower-stickerView licenseTexas bluebell flower png sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258599/texas-bluebell-flower-png-sticker-editable-designView licenseMonarch butterfly sticker, ripped paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6686990/psd-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseButterfly frame black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198231/butterfly-frame-black-backgroundView licenseFlower & butterfly collage element, gray botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6357390/psd-aesthetic-flower-stickerView licenseGold frame butterfly, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198544/gold-frame-butterfly-black-backgroundView licenseProtect earth collage badge, nature & environment design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6309074/psd-plant-aesthetic-stickerView licenseAesthetic vintage butterfly set, editable EA. Séguy’s artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710888/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseNature aesthetic, tree protected in dome psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6341161/nature-aesthetic-tree-protected-dome-psdView licenseEA. Séguy's butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696503/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseButterflies bulb sticker, insect, aesthetic design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6636392/psd-aesthetic-sticker-blueView licenseAmaryllis equestre flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258605/amaryllis-equestre-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseFlower & butterfly collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7522355/psd-aesthetic-flower-stickerView licenseVintage floral butterfly, editable pink textured design, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721109/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseCrying statue collage element, mental health psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295019/crying-statue-collage-element-mental-health-psdView licensePurple Texas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181164/purple-texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic butterfly sticker vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16621702/aesthetic-butterfly-sticker-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGold frame butterfly, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198575/gold-frame-butterfly-black-backgroundView licenseRed lily collage element, flower illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6329520/red-lily-collage-element-flower-illustration-psdView licenseVintage butterfly clipart, editable aesthetic design, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721021/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseSpring flowers light bulb, blue botanical graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6643663/psd-aesthetic-flower-stickerView licenseBlack butterfly border glitter backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198382/black-butterfly-border-glitter-backgroundView licensePink butterfly bulb sticker, insect, aesthetic design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6640933/psd-aesthetic-sticker-pinkView license