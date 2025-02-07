Edit TemplateAdjimaSaveSaveEdit Templateoffice bluepaperinstagram storypeopledesignbusinessbluetemplateBusiness strategy Instagram story template, remix media design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Amiko by Impallari TypeDownload Amiko fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBusiness strategy Instagram story template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417007/imageView licenseBusiness strategy Instagram story template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393546/psd-paper-instagram-story-templateView licenseTeam success Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771013/team-success-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness strategy Instagram post template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393544/psd-paper-template-blueView licenseManagement social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589617/management-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBusiness strategy Instagram post template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404256/vector-paper-template-blueView licenseTeamwork strategy Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862237/teamwork-strategy-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBrand marketing Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822006/brand-marketing-instagram-story-templateView licenseBusiness start up Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730652/business-start-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseBlue mobile wallpaper background, business meeting design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398601/psd-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseBusiness consultation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771021/business-consultation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBlue mobile wallpaper background, business meeting designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398600/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseTeamwork strategy Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12881487/teamwork-strategy-facebook-story-templateView licenseBusiness strategy poster template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398606/psd-paper-template-blueView licenseBusiness women social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583427/business-women-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBusiness strategy poster template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404234/vector-paper-template-blueView licenseJob opportunity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008323/job-opportunity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness strategy Twitter ad template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393549/psd-paper-template-blueView licenseBranding Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552824/branding-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness strategy Twitter ad template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404620/vector-paper-template-blueView licenseMarketing webinar Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243699/marketing-webinar-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseBlue mobile wallpaper background, business meeting design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410795/vector-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseMarketing webinar Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071528/marketing-webinar-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBrand marketing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17009672/brand-marketing-instagram-post-templateView licenseMeet our team social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589977/meet-our-team-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBrand marketing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822895/brand-marketing-poster-templateView licenseTeam activity social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569039/team-activity-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBusiness meeting banner background, blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398604/business-meeting-banner-background-blue-designView licenseChildcare center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861431/childcare-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBranding png word sticker, mixed media design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824437/png-sticker-collageView licenseTeam building, Instagram story template, editable business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7024833/imageView licenseAgenda png word sticker, mixed media design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824445/png-sticker-collageView licenseBusiness analysis Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770400/business-analysis-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMeet our team social story template Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14957240/meet-our-team-social-story-template-instagram-designView licenseWorld news Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680850/world-news-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePlan png word sticker, mixed media design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824449/png-sticker-collageView licenseBusiness conference Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770470/business-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness png word sticker, mixed media design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824439/png-sticker-collageView licenseBusiness startup Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694684/business-startup-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStrategy png word sticker, mixed media design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824442/png-sticker-collageView license