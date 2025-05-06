Edit TemplateaudiSaveSaveEdit Templatewallpaperiphone wallpaperphone wallpaperaestheticinstagram storypersonblackdesignMemphis Facebook story template, funky design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Cormorant by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMemphis Facebook story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446069/memphis-facebook-story-template-funky-designView licenseMemphis Instagram story template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404734/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseWellness aesthetic Instagram story template, mindset is everything quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7069172/imageView licenseMemphis Instagram post template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404783/memphis-instagram-post-template-funky-design-psdView licenseBody positivity Instagram story template, my body, my ruleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7386335/imageView licenseMemphis customizable poster template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403523/psd-beige-background-template-abstractView licenseCoffee addict Instagram story template, man having phone call photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387715/imageView licenseMemphis Facebook post template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404733/vector-beige-background-instagram-templateView licenseFriendship aesthetic Instagram story template, girls hugging photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390060/imageView licenseMemphis flyer template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403962/memphis-flyer-template-funky-design-psdView licenseMotivational quote mobile wallpaper template, everyday is a second chance quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387788/imageView licenseMemphis poster template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7278495/memphis-poster-template-funky-design-vectorView licenseLifestyle customizable Instagram story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446005/imageView licenseMemphis flyer template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403705/memphis-flyer-template-funky-design-vectorView licenseLove yourself Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515085/imageView licenseMemphis Twitter ad template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404785/memphis-twitter-template-funky-design-psdView licenseFamily lifestyle Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514741/imageView licenseMemphis Twitter post template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404735/vector-beige-background-template-abstractView licenseFemale fitness Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7495406/imageView licenseMemphis YouTube thumbnail template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404782/psd-desktop-wallpaper-beige-background-templateView licenseSelfie woman Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497233/imageView licenseMemphis presentation template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404853/vector-desktop-wallpaper-beige-background-templateView licenseBusiness fashion Instagram story template, woman in high heels photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387575/imageView licenseInspirational customizable Facebook story template, pink design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405891/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseYoga aesthetic Instagram story template, health and wellness quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7068757/imageView licenseHappy Birthday Instagram story template, instant photo film frame psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7012115/psd-wallpaper-aesthetic-plantView licenseStrong women Instagram story template, aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706585/strong-women-instagram-story-template-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseMotivational Instagram story template, pink design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405830/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseSuperhero kid Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515145/imageView licenseHappy Birthday Instagram story template, instant photo film frame vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7012110/vector-wallpaper-aesthetic-plantView licenseEditable instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6319012/editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseHobby mobile wallpaper template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401597/hobby-mobile-wallpaper-template-funky-design-psdView licenseEditable instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6318884/editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseHobby social media story template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401598/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseSkincare business Instagram story template, cosmetics adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7385989/imageView licenseLifestyle Facebook story template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401600/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseBeach sand Instagram story template, Summer aesthetic photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7385974/imageView licenseEditable childcare Facebook story template, wrinkled paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404000/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseTestimonial Instagram story template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6600591/imageView licenseSenior activity Instagram story template, blue design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401905/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView license